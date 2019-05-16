Mumbai: After ‘zero’ salary, BMC employees get deducted pay

Days after receiving “zero” salary for the month April, 20,000 BMC employees received the deducted salary amount on Wednesday.

Blaming the deduction on glitches in the biometric system, while most of such employees had alleged that they were on election duty in April, others had claimed that their official leaves were not adjusted while calculating the salary amount. In all, salaries were deducted from around 70,000 employees — ranging from Class IV workers to deputy municipal commissioner-rank officers.

The Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU) threatened agitation if full salary was not paid to the employees.

Prafulata Dalwi of MMU said on Wednesday: “Majority of the employees who had faced deduction were from Class IV category. Finally, the administration accepted our demand of paying the full salary.”

A senior BMC official said, “Considering no salary was paid and heavy deduction, as of now, the attendance of the employees has been updated on the system and we have paid the amount. However, all records of leaves will be checked and adjustment made in the salary for May.”