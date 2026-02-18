After years of delay, car shed projects gather pace as Mumbai prepares for suburban fleet expansion

The Bhivpuri Road car shed is being developed to support future growth on the Central Railway network and to reduce dependence on existing sheds at Matunga, Kurla and Kalwa. (file)

After years of slow progress and land related hurdles, two critical suburban car shed projects meant to support Mumbai’s expanding local train fleet have finally gained traction.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is developing new EMU car sheds at Vangaon on the Western Railway and Bhivpuri Road on the Central Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project MUTP 3A at a cost of Rs 2,353 crore.

For the Bhivpuri Road EMU car shed, land acquisition has been completed in full. A total of 45.24 hectares have been acquired, including 42.28 hectares of private land and 2.96 hectares of government land. MRVC said tenders for land development works including bridge extension, boundary wall, drainage and internal roads have been finalised. A Letter of Acceptance has been issued and site development work has commenced, marking the start of physical execution.