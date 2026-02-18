After years of delay, car shed projects gather pace as Mumbai prepares for suburban fleet expansion

After years of slow progress and land related hurdles, two critical suburban car shed projects meant to support Mumbai’s expanding local train fleet have finally gained traction.
The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is developing new EMU car sheds at Vangaon on the Western Railway and Bhivpuri Road on the Central Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project MUTP 3A at a cost of Rs 2,353 crore.
For the Bhivpuri Road EMU car shed, land acquisition has been completed in full. A total of 45.24 hectares have been acquired, including 42.28 hectares of private land and 2.96 hectares of government land. MRVC said tenders for land development works including bridge extension, boundary wall, drainage and internal roads have been finalised. A Letter of Acceptance has been issued and site development work has commenced, marking the start of physical execution.
At Vangaon, 43.68 hectares are required for the project, of which 40.04 hectares involve forest land. Land acquisition has substantially progressed and joint measurements have been completed. Statutory notifications under Sections 20A and 20E have been published. A key breakthrough came on February 6, 2026, when Stage I forest clearance was granted, allowing the project to move forward after years of regulatory delays.
“These new carsheds at Bhivpuri and Vangaon are not standalone assets but are integrally linked to the procurement and lifecycle maintenance of 2,856 AC EMU Vande Metro suburban coaches. They will serve as the backbone infrastructure for maintaining the next generation fleet, ensuring higher reliability, quicker turnaround of rakes, and safer, more efficient suburban operations for Mumbai’s commuters,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, MRVC.
On the Western Railway, the Vangaon car shed is closely linked to the Virar Dahanu quadrupling project, which is expected to significantly enhance capacity at the northern end of the suburban corridor.
The Bhivpuri Road car shed is being developed to support future growth on the Central Railway network and to reduce dependence on existing sheds at Matunga, Kurla and Kalwa.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More