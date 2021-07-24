After week-long rains, sun shines in Mumbai

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at Raigad and Sindhudurg districts on Saturday.

After a week of heavy rainfall, Mumbai Saturday woke up to a partly sunny morning with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording light rainfall at 5.9mm in the last 24 hours.

Inching closer to the average seasonal rainfall, Mumbai recorded 2,026.7mm rain since June 1. The seasonal (four months) average is 2,205mm.

Images from the Doppler Radar indicated a few isolated clouds over Raigad and Ratnagiri districts and some towards the ghat areas. In the 24-hour IMD forecast issued Saturday, the weathermen said there is a possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs, along with a few heavy spells at isolated places. The rainfall activity is likely to reduce further next week.

Incessant and heavy rainfall, which battered Kolhapur and Satara, continued till Saturday morning. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30am Saturday, both districts recorded very heavy rainfall. Kolhapur recorded 181mm and Satara saw 172.3mm rain. IMD issued a red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in Satara (ghat areas) and the coastal towns of Ratnagiri for Saturday. The alert was issued Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at Raigad and Sindhudurg districts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are at 62.79% of the holding capacity. After extremely heavy rainfall since Wednesday, moderate to light rainfall was recorded at the lakes’ catchment areas in the last 24 hours.