Congress’ Nana Patole defends feet washing video, ‘don’t usually approve’

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A day after a video surfaced showing two persons washing the feet of senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole with milk on Guru Purnima, Patole clarified to The Indian Express that he generally discourages such actions. However, Nana Patole explained, he gave in after his workers, seen in the viral video, insisted on washing his feet on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Earlier, Patole had insisted that he was merely looking at his phone.
“This video is from Guru Purnima where two of my dear workers insisted on washing my feet. I don’t usually approve of this, but those are not only my workers but like my family members, who are younger than me. It was nothing but a gesture offered by them,” Nana Patole clarified.
Countering the ridiculing “Congress culture” remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nana Patole said he does not need culture or tradition lessons from those who shielded the individuals involved in the Ram Temple theft case.
“It is nothing but a joke that a party like the BJP is advising me on culture. Isn’t it the same party that is shielding the people who robbed the donation box at Ram Temple? Are they going to teach me about tradition and culture?” Nana Patole asked.
What does Nana Patole’s viral feet-washing video show
A day ago, a video purportedly showing Nana Patole having his feet washed with milk by party workers went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism and ridicule from the BJP.
In the video, Nana Patole is seen seated on a chair, looking at his mobile phone, while two Congress workers wash his feet with milk. Amid prayers and chants, the workers are seen showering flower petals on him. After the brief ceremony, Patole is seen acknowledging the gesture by blessing them.
How BJP reacted: ‘Workers washing feet, he’s busy on phone’
The video has triggered a political row, with the ruling BJP targeting the Congress. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “This is the state of Congress karyakartas. The workers were washing the feet of leader Nana Patole, who was busy using his phone.”
“Workers are made to sit at the feet of their leader and wash them. It is shocking. It also shows that Congress leaders place themselves on a high pedestal and treat their followers poorly.”
A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said, “This is not Congress culture. If the video is genuine, it is very embarrassing. The party leadership will certainly take note of it and take appropriate action.”
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