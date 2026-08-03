Congress’ Nana Patole defends feet washing video, ‘don’t usually approve’

A day after a video surfaced showing two persons washing the feet of senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole with milk on Guru Purnima, Patole clarified to The Indian Express that he generally discourages such actions. However, Nana Patole explained, he gave in after his workers, seen in the viral video, insisted on washing his feet on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Earlier, Patole had insisted that he was merely looking at his phone.

“This video is from Guru Purnima where two of my dear workers insisted on washing my feet. I don’t usually approve of this, but those are not only my workers but like my family members, who are younger than me. It was nothing but a gesture offered by them,” Nana Patole clarified.