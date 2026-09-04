After video of cyclist being pushed goes viral, traffic constable transferred to training centre

The constable, who was attached to the Paydhuni Traffic Division, was deployed at a junction near Sindoor Bridge along with another traffic constable. Police said the incident occurred when personnel were clearing barricades to allow a VIP convoy to pass. (Representational)

A traffic police constable has been removed from field duty and attached to the Byculla Traffic Training Centre after a video showing him pushing a heavily loaded cyclist while clearing the road for a VIP convoy in South Mumbai went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the police.

The action was confirmed by a senior traffic police officer on Thursday, a day after the video surfaced online. The footage shows the constable pushing the cyclist’s bicycle backwards, causing it to lose balance and overturn, with the goods loaded on its carrier spilling onto the road.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora shared the video on X, tagging the Mumbai Police and Traffic Department. He said that irrespective of the identity of the VIP, such treatment of a working-class cyclist was unacceptable and that every citizen had the right to be treated with dignity.