After video of cyclist being pushed goes viral, traffic constable transferred to training centre
The action was confirmed by a senior traffic police officer on Thursday, a day after the video surfaced online. The footage shows the constable pushing the cyclist’s bicycle backwards, causing it to lose balance and overturn, with the goods loaded on its carrier spilling onto the road.
The constable, who was attached to the Paydhuni Traffic Division, was deployed at a junction near Sindoor Bridge along with another traffic constable. Police said the incident occurred when personnel were clearing barricades to allow a VIP convoy to pass. (Representational)
A traffic police constable has been removed from field duty and attached to the Byculla Traffic Training Centre after a video showing him pushing a heavily loaded cyclist while clearing the road for a VIP convoy in South Mumbai went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the police.
The action was confirmed by a senior traffic police officer on Thursday, a day after the video surfaced online. The footage shows the constable pushing the cyclist’s bicycle backwards, causing it to lose balance and overturn, with the goods loaded on its carrier spilling onto the road.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora shared the video on X, tagging the Mumbai Police and Traffic Department. He said that irrespective of the identity of the VIP, such treatment of a working-class cyclist was unacceptable and that every citizen had the right to be treated with dignity.
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The constable, who was attached to the Paydhuni Traffic Division, was deployed at a junction near Sindoor Bridge along with another traffic constable. Police said the incident occurred when personnel were clearing barricades to allow a VIP convoy to pass.
According to a senior officer, the junction is closed to traffic during peak hours because of congestion, with barricades restricting vehicles from taking turns or making a U-turn. When the convoy arrived, personnel from the Special Protection Unit began moving the barricades to clear the route.
The traffic constable was assisting them when the cyclist entered the stretch. The cyclist was carrying a heavy load on the bicycle’s carrier and was travelling in the same direction. While trying to stop him, the constable pushed the bicycle backwards. The weight of the load caused the front wheel to lift, making the cyclist lose balance and the bicycle overturn, the officer said.
Another constable subsequently helped the cyclist collect his belongings, though this part of the incident was not captured in the viral video, the officer added.
The traffic police had initially said they were verifying the location and circumstances shown in the video before deciding on action. A senior officer later confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against the constable.
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“He felt bad about what happened and later broke down after the video went viral. However, disciplinary action has been taken and he has now been attached to the Byculla Traffic Training Centre,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South Zone, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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