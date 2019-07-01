After two days of heavy rain, Sunday respite for Mumbai

RESPITE FROM two days of heavy rain saw fewer traffic snarls and water-logged roads in Mumbai on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting intermittent rains in the next 48 hours.

However, the IMD said the city could expect heavy rainfall mid-week, along with parts of central and northern Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the city saw light rain showers with the IMD station at Colaba recording 14.8 mm rain, and that in Santacruz 9.2 mm rain till the evening. Heavy rainfall beyond 100 mm rain in several areas lashed Mumbai on Friday and Saturday. The IMD predicted intermittent rains in the city and suburbs on Monday, with one or two heavy spells in some areas.

Through the week, however, weather officials have predicted that the monsoon will get stronger with heavy rainfall, especially between July 3 and 5. Weather portal Skymet has predicted rainfall beyond 200 mm across Mumbai in that period

“A low pressure zone has formed over Bay of Bengal. The low pressure zone will move inland towards Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The areas falling under it will experience heavy rainfall,” an official from IMD told The Indian Express. Along with Mumbai, parts of Marathwada are also expected to receive heavy rain around July 3. The IMD has predicted heavy spells in Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nanded, Hingoli between July 2 and 3.

On Monday, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, and parts of Mumbai will receive heavy rain only in isolated patches, the IMD official said. Since June 1, Colaba has recorded 341 mm rainfall while Santacruz station has crossed 515 mm rainfall mark. On Sunday, the maximum temperature touched 27.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature hovered between 23 and 24 degrees. With light showers, cases of trees falling also went down. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell recorded 39 such complaints.

Across Mumbai, at least four cases of electrocution, two in the island city and two in the eastern suburbs were reported. “No deaths were reported in the four incidents of electrocution,” a spokesperson for the BMC said.