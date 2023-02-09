After Thorat quits as CLP chief, BJP to wait for Ahmednagar drama to play out

Always on the lookout for ‘smart’ deals and Opposition leaders on the fly, for once, the BJP in Maharashtra appears to have decided to tread cautiously in the case of Balasaheb Thorat, who resigned as chief of the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party Tuesday.

The caution appears to be driven by the BJP’s previous big-ticket ‘acquisition’ in Ahmednagar district, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who currently holds the second-most important portfolio of Revenue Minister in the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

Vikhe-Patil represents Shirdi Assembly constituency, while Thorat represents the Sangamner seat, both in Ahmednagar district. And Vikhe-Patil is not keen on Thorat’s induction in the BJP.

In fact, his comment on Thorat’s resignation is illuminating. He said, “In 2019, Thorat was hailed as a chief commander who single-handed led the Congress to the 2019 polls. The party won 44 seats… It is strange that he should look for an escape route. What happened to his leadership?”

Thorat is believed to have quit over his differences with his successor as the Congress state president, Nana Patole, but the BJP does not want to do anything that could antagonise Vikhe-Patil.

Vikhe-Patil was the Congress Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, when he resigned to join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Known for his low profile, gentle nature, strong understanding of the cooperative and agriculture sectors, he has established himself within the BJP in a short span, being one of the few state leaders who is believed to have access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Many within the BJP state unit in fact see the Maratha as potentially the next CM candidate, after the 2024 Assembly polls.

Officially, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The BJP is a political party. Our doors are open for everybody. We will ensure Individuals who join us would be given their stature.”

A BJP leader said, “In politics, nothing is permanent… differences within the Congress are good news for the BJP.”

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, said, “The Congress is a sinking ship. Those who are serious about pursuing developmental politics, will look for an alternative in the BJP. Several Congress and NCP leaders will join the BJP in the coming months.”