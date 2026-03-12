After sweltering on its hottest day in five years, maximum temperatures dip six degrees in a single day to 34.2 degrees

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A DAY after reeling under its hottest March day since 2021, Mumbai sought respite on Wednesday as maximum temperatures dropped nearly six degrees in a single day to touch 34.2 degrees. Forecasting normal temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued no warnings for the city in the next five days.
Data procured from the weather bureau showed that on Wednesday, the suburban observatory in Santacruz logged 34.2 degrees while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 34 degrees on the scales. This marked a significant departure of 5.8 degrees from Tuesday when maximum temperatures soared to highs of 40 degrees in Santacruz while pockets like Ram Mandir, Vikhroli and Byculla scorched at maximum temperatures above 40 degrees. The highs came amid an orange warning of severe heatwave sounded for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday.
Records showed that at 40 degrees, Tuesday was Mumbai’s warmest March day since 2021 when maximum temperatures touched 40.9 degrees on March 28.
Meteorologists had attributed the heatwave to a prevalent anticyclone system which led to an influx of dry, warmer easterly winds.
However, by Tuesday evening, the anticyclone system weakened and moved towards the North Arabian Sea in what ushered in westerly winds. “During the course of the heatwave, the anticyclone system was over Gujarat and Rajasthan which brought in dry easterly winds. But by Tuesday evening, the anti-cyclone system moved towards the North Arabian Sea which is its typical position during the summer season, that brought in the westerlies and the sea breeze set in early. This led to a significant drop in temperatures. However, the humidity levels also spiked, which left citizens sweating through the day,” said Athreya Shetty, an independent weather observer.
According to the weather bureau, the city is likely to experience normal temperatures in the coming days with the maximum temperatures likely to hover around 34 degrees for the next 48 hours while minimum temperatures are forecast around 23 degrees. “Gradual fall in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Konkan during next 4-5 days,” said the IMD in its forecast for the region including Mumbai on Wednesday.
While orange severe heat waves are an anomaly, the city is prone to experiencing heatwaves in the month of March. As per the IMD criteria, a yellow heatwave is sounded when maximum temperatures remain 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal while a severe heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures log a departure of 6.5 degrees or more above the normal. The city’s hottest temperature in March was 41.7 degrees in the year 1953.
