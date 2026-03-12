After sweltering on its hottest day in five years, maximum temperatures dip six degrees in a single day to 34.2 degrees

A DAY after reeling under its hottest March day since 2021, Mumbai sought respite on Wednesday as maximum temperatures dropped nearly six degrees in a single day to touch 34.2 degrees. Forecasting normal temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued no warnings for the city in the next five days.

Data procured from the weather bureau showed that on Wednesday, the suburban observatory in Santacruz logged 34.2 degrees while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 34 degrees on the scales. This marked a significant departure of 5.8 degrees from Tuesday when maximum temperatures soared to highs of 40 degrees in Santacruz while pockets like Ram Mandir, Vikhroli and Byculla scorched at maximum temperatures above 40 degrees. The highs came amid an orange warning of severe heatwave sounded for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday.