After summons, questionnaire sent to CBI chief by Mumbai Police

TWO WEEKS after it issued summons to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, the Mumbai Police sent him a questionnaire regarding the data leak case being probed by them. Sources said that Jaiswal had responded to the questionnaire earlier this week.

Jaiswal was summoned by the BKC cyber police station on October 14 in connection with the phone tapping case being probed by the police station. He had not appeared before the police.

In the past, a team from the cyber police station had gone to Hyderabad to record the statement of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case. The BKC cyber police had registered an FIR against unknown persons earlier this year after it came to light that some confidential call recordings, purportedly of IPS officers lobbying for posts, were leaked.

The recordings done by the State Intelligence Department (SID), when Shukla was its head and Jaiswal its DGP, eventually made its way to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who alleged that former home minister Anil Deshmukh was posting officers based on lobbying.

Following this, an FIR was registered against unknown persons by the BKC cyber police station.

Jaiswal is a Maharashtra-cadre officer and was the state director general of police (DGP) before he went on central deputation and was eventually posted as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post he currently holds.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Jaiswal did not comment on the issue.

The summons to Jaiswal had been issued soon after a third summons was issued by the CBI to Maharashtra Chief Secretary and DGP. The CBI summons was in connection with the Central agency’s probe into allegations made by IPS officer Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. The summons was then challenged at the Bombay High Court.