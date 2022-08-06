scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

After stepping down, Uddhav returns as editor of Saamana

The move comes amid the crisis that the party is facing following the rebellion by the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 12:26:59 am
After becoming chief minister in 2019, Uddhav had stepped down as the editor of the paper.(File Photo)

A MONTH after stepping down as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday again took over the editorship of party’s mouthpiece Saamana.

In the print line of the Marathi daily, Uddhav’s name was published as an editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as an executive editor on Friday. Raut has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl scam case.

Saamana, which is also published in Hindi with the name Dopahar Ka Saamana, was launched by late party founder Bal Thackeray in 1989. He was an editor of the paper till his demise in 2012.

After Bal Thackeray, Uddhav had become the editor of the paper. After becoming chief minister in 2019, Uddhav had stepped down as the editor of the paper. His wife Rashmi had become the editor in March 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

The move comes amid the crisis that the party is facing following the rebellion by the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

A source said, “Earlier, he (Uddhav) had left the position (as Saamana editor) after becoming the CM, as it may have created a conflict of interest because he was holding a constitutional position. Now, since he is not holding any constitutional position, he has taken over as an editor of the paper again.”

More from Mumbai

A Shiv Sena functionary said, “Thackeray, who is already interacting with party’s office-bearers and Sena leaders on a regular basis, will now also look after the editorials of the party.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:26:59 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement