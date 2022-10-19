After slow pandemic years, high demand for diyas lights up Dharavi’s potter colony

WITH DIWALI around the corner, Chetan Chauhan (42), is busy attending to customers to sell earthen diyas in the congested lanes of Kumbharwada, also known as potter colony, in the century-old pottery hub of Asia’s largest slum Dharavi. After two years of suffering huge losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, his business has finally taken off again ahead of the festival of light.

“The public is also keen to celebrate Diwali whole-heartedly after two years of the pandemic. The response is overwhelming,” Chauhan told The Indian Express, as customers around him flocked to buy the colourful diyas.

On a daily basis, he is handling business worth nearly Rs 80,000, which also involves corporate clients. But amid the pandemic, it had dropped to a meagre Rs 10,000 per day. Chauhan has a total of 19 workers who work in his shop and his pottery factory.

When asked how much business he is expecting this Diwali, he said, “I am hoping I will be able to go up to Rs 25 lakh, considering the high demand.”

Last year, Chauhan did business of around Rs 5 lakh only.

Ravindra Solanki (51) said that with the huge demand, he has already recovered the money invested in manufacturing. “This year, we will have the money to celebrate Diwali with sweets,” he said with a smile.

Kumbharwada is a community of around 400 families that was built by migrants from Gujarat over 100 years ago. Throughout the year, they make traditional pots, vases, diyas, and decorative items. Diwali is one of the biggest money-making festivals for the potters.

Every year, the colony’s residents who follow the traditional method of making the diyas—drying them in the sun and baking them in the kiln – complain that they are losing business to Chinese LED lights. But this time, there is a change in trend as people are opting for traditional earthen diyas over Chinese decorative lights.

“There has been a change in emotion in the last two years. Earthen diyas are considered more sacred and festive than electric lights. People are more sensitive after surviving the pandemic, so they want to get more devotional items rather than only decorations,” said Brijesh Prajapati (45), who belongs to one of the

migrant families.

Some potters in Kumbharwada said that during the national lockdown, with no income and increasing apprehension, many families had sent their women members to their hometowns in Gujarat or Rajasthan. Now, with gradual revival of the business, they have been called back, and they are helping to colour and design the diyas to make those more decorative.

“The price of labour is still high, so my wife is helping me with the colouring,” said Harish Jetwa (50) whose family business is pottery.

However, heavy rainfall in the last four months has cast a shadow on their happiness. The potters lamented that the rain has affected the supply of both the raw and finished material from neighbouring districts like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which is leading to a shortage of diyas against the high demand.

“The potters always prioritise international bulk orders from the US and Europe. So, the early stock is already over, as it has been exported. Now, we are struggling to arrange diyas from districts which have been hit by prolonged rainfall,” said Jetwa.

“In fact, in our colony, production has remained low due to unprecedented rain,” he said.

This has also pushed up the price of diyas compared to pre-pandemic years. But Chauhan said that despite the price rise, customers are buying the diyas. “As there is a shortage of diyas and people are eager to celebrate this year, they are buying them at a higher price, without complaints,” he said.