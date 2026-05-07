After shock defeat in BMC House, BJP pushes biometric attendance for corporators

Days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance failed to ensure that enough members were present in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) House to pass a key proposal that they had moved, the BJP has moved to tighten discipline among corporators by proposing biometric attendance during general body and statutory committee meetings.
The move comes after the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) jointly blocked the proposal on April 30, exposing gaps in attendance and floor coordination within the ruling alliance.
Since the proposal was tabled as an urgent business motion, it required support from three-fourths of the members present in the House. However, with only 61 ruling alliance corporators present during voting, the proposal fell short of the required numbers and failed to pass.
On Thursday, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde seeking the introduction of biometric attendance for all corporators during BMC proceedings.
“We have successfully implemented a biometric attendance system within our (BJP) party office at the BMC. This initiative has ensured accurate attendance tracking and reinforced discipline among corporators. Drawing inspiration from this, it would be prudent to extend a similar system to the General Body Meetings,” Narwekar stated in his letter.
He added that the system would improve accountability, encourage punctuality and increase active participation among corporators while strengthening transparency in governance.
At the time of voting on April 30, only 119 of the 227 elected corporators were present in the House, including 61 members from the ruling alliance and 58 from the opposition. Under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the urgent proposal required at least 90 votes in its favour for clearance.
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The defeat marked the first time since the newly elected BMC House assumed office in February that a proposal backed by the ruling alliance failed to pass in the civic body.
Following the setback, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar and Shiv Sena group leader Ameya Ghole issued showcause notices to absent corporators from their respective parties, seeking explanations for their absence during the voting.
The BJP has also decided to link attendance and participation to future allocation of development funds and even ticket distribution for elections.
During a recent meeting chaired by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, party leaders decided that attendance records of corporators at statutory meetings would be maintained and used as a parameter to assess performance.
“It was decided in the last meeting that a record of attendance for corporators will be maintained in the statutory meetings. This attendance will be a marker of the corporator’s performance, on the basis of which development funds will be distributed to them from next year as well as the tickets to reelection will be issued going forward,” a BJP functionary said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More