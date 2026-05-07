After shock defeat in BMC House, BJP pushes biometric attendance for corporators

On Thursday, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde seeking the introduction of biometric attendance for all corporators during BMC proceedings. (File image)

Days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance failed to ensure that enough members were present in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) House to pass a key proposal that they had moved, the BJP has moved to tighten discipline among corporators by proposing biometric attendance during general body and statutory committee meetings.

The move comes after the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) jointly blocked the proposal on April 30, exposing gaps in attendance and floor coordination within the ruling alliance.

Since the proposal was tabled as an urgent business motion, it required support from three-fourths of the members present in the House. However, with only 61 ruling alliance corporators present during voting, the proposal fell short of the required numbers and failed to pass.