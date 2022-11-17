After Shinde, his MLAs visit Thackeray memorial, Sena (UBT) ‘purifies’ site

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with MLAs and MPs of his Balasaheb Shiv Sena (BSS) on Wednesday evening paid tribute at the memorial of the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park on the eve of the latter’s death anniversary.

Minutes later, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), along with their south Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant “consecrated” the site with gomutra (cow urine), and also changed the garlands and flowers offered.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had inspected the work on the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, and the Indu Mill site where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial is being constructed, both in Dadar.

After visiting the Thackeray memorial, CM Shinde said 50 per cent of the civil work has been done and the first phase will be completed by March 2023. He said that “people will get inspiration from Balasaheb’s memorial and the state government is trying to complete the work on a war-footing”.

“The necessary matters are being taken care of to complete the second phase of the memorial at the earliest and dedicate it to the public.”

When asked about the demand of BJP legislator Prasad Lad that the government take over the memorial which is currently under the Bal Thackeray memorial committee with members from Thackeray family, Fadnavis said, “There is no such demand from the party…The memorial is of the public and it would be of the public. We don’t care who is on its management committee. We are interested in completing the work and dedicating it to the public.”

The CM and the deputy CM also visited the Indu Mill site where the Babasaheb Memorial is being constructed to review the work.

“Almost 50 per cent of the work mentioned has been completed so far. The review was taken to ensure that the work is completed before time…Even as 2024 is the deadline, efforts will be made to complete the work speedily,” according to the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the CM also visited the ‘Rajgruha’ in the Hindu Colony area of Dadar, the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar and Ramabai Ambedkar, the CM said the heritage of Rajgriha will be preserved.