After several delays, work on Bhiwandi bypass begins

AFTER SEVERAL delays work on the Vadpe-Thane stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway also known as Bhiwandi bypass has started finally. Earlier, the concessionaire was appointed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but the company did not carry out work. The work was then awarded to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The 21-km stretch Bhiwandi bypass was the first Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project in the state and was sanctioned when Nitin Gadkari was the PWD minister of the state.

It is a four-lane highway bypassing the town of Bhiwandi and connected Mumbai to Kalyan Bhiwandi, Nashik, Northern Maharashtra, Northern India. Since it is an asphalted road, the stretch is marked with many potholes during monsoon.

With urbanisation increasing, this road was too narrow and the NHAI floated a tender to widen it to an eight-lane concretised one in 2019.

MSRDC’s joint managing director Anil Gaikwad said, “It was raining till November end. As the dry season has started, we have begun the work in this month and will finish the work by May 2023. We took over work after there were delays in work and MSRDC has got this work on hybrid annuity basis. This is an important link as this connects Thane with the Nashik expressway, Mumbai Nagpur Supercommunications Highway and the Mumbai Vadodara expressway.”

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,182 crore.