After SC order, SEC tells local bodies to continue poll process

Even as the MVA government has said that the SC order on ward delimitation of local bodies is ambiguous, the state election commission (SEC) on Friday asked the Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayats to continue the poll process from where it was stopped in March.

On Thursday, the poll panel had asked all the 25 Zilla Parishads and 284 Panchayat Samitis to check the draft ward boundaries at the SEC and six Zilla Parishad did so on Friday. Besides, it asked the 208 municipal councils and eight Nagar Panchayats to seek suggestions and objections on the draft ward boundaries till May 14.

Also, the SEC has asked the district administrations to hold hearings on the suggestions and objections received against the draft ward boundaries of 9,776 gram panchayats. “In respect of the 14 municipal corporations, The hearings were held on the suggestions and objections and reports were submitted to the SEC by the nodal officers. So, the work of finalising the ward boundaries is in the final stages and is being carried out at the SEC level,” said an official.

Sources in the government said the SEC order asking the local bodies to restart the work has ended the ambiguity that the government had about the SC order.

On Wednesday, the SC, while hearing a petition on the OBC reservation in the local bodies, said the SEC must proceed with the programme of elections which were due on the expiry of the five-year term, and notify the same within two weeks. The SC had also asked the SEC to restart the election process where it was stopped in March.

“[The SC order] was being viewed as confusing, whether it has stayed the government law of taking away powers of SEC for the ward formations. So, we felt it means the law will not be applicable to those local bodies whose elections are overdue… The SEC seems to have taken the same stance,” said an official.