After relief from CBI, Sachin Waze seeks pardon in PMLA case filed by ED

After being made an approver in the corruption case filed by the CBI, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze has now approached a special court seeking pardon in the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Waze informed the court on Thursday that he wants to file a plea for a grant of pardon in the ED case. He referred to the CBI order, which had allowed his plea and made him an approver in the case.

He also referred to statements given by him to the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stating that he has cooperated with the investigation.

Waze has claimed in his statements that he was instructed by former state home minister Anil Deshmukh to collect bribes from restaurant and bar owners and the money collected was handed over to the former minister’s staffer.

On February 4, the former police officer had written to the assistant director and investigating officer of the ED from jail stating that he wants to make voluntary and truthful disclosure of the facts of the case known to him before a magistrate.

The ED had not replied to his letter or approached the court with his plea, following which the former police officer filed for a grant of pardon on Thursday. If pardoned, Waze’s testimony can be used against his co-accused, including Deshmukh.

In April, Waze’s plea for bail was rejected by a special court in the ED case with the agency opposing his plea stating that he had a key role in the case and that he was involved in generating proceeds of crime.

Waze is also facing other cases, including the Antilia terror scare case.