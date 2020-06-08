After Raut dig, Sonu Sood meets CM, Aaditya

Sood had earlier said he had received help from various state governments for his work. “…The work done for migrant labourers is not limited to a particular state. I have tried to help all those from Kashmir to Kanyakumari…,” he tweeted. Sood had earlier said he had received help from various state governments for his work. “…The work done for migrant labourers is not limited to a particular state. I have tried to help all those from Kashmir to Kanyakumari…,” he tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has gained appreciation for helping migrant labourers to return to their natives places amid the lockdown, on Sunday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. The actor is said to have apprised the CM of his work.

The meeting comes on the heels of a column in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, where party MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the actor was working at the behest and with support of the BJP and is likely be inducted into the party. In the column, published Friday, Raut said: “Certain political entities are using Sonu Sood as a front to criticise the Thackeray government. Certain sections in the BJP have adopted Sood and are using him as a front to gain mileage among North Indian migrants. He is an actor and is adept at acting by taking money. A few years ago, in a sting, he was caught on camera agreeing to promote BJP on social media by taking money.” Raut indicated Sood could end up joining the BJP soon.

Soon after Sood reached Matoshree Sunday, Raut tweeted: “Sonu Sood finally seems to have located the address of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.”

Sood had earlier said he had received help from various state governments for his work. “…The work done for migrant labourers is not limited to a particular state. I have tried to help all those from Kashmir to Kanyakumari…,” he tweeted. On Sunday, Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh accompanied him to Matoshtree.

