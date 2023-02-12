After rally against ‘love jihad’, Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold ‘land jihad’ protest in city today

After a rally against ‘love jihad’ in the city, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, plans to hold a rally against ‘land jihad’ in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj has planned the rally on Sunday at Aarey Colony check-post in Marol in the western suburbs to protest against a burial ground (kabristan) next to a Ram temple.

The rally is against ‘land jihad’ and to protest against “land-grabbing by Muslims in Hindu-dominant areas”, it said.

While exhorting people to participate in the rally in large numbers, a poster of Sakal Hindu Samaj said, “A kabristan next to Ram temple will not be allowed. We have to protest and disallow such a burial ground.”

Shriraj Nair, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and chief spokesperson of Sakal Hindu Samaj, said, “Our rally is to stop encroachment in the area next to the Ram temple in Aarey Colony. We cannot allow the illegal burial ground.”

On “land jihad”, he said, “Over the years, there have been rampant cases of encroachment by Muslims…”

Earlier, the Sakal Hindu Samaj held a rally against ‘love jihad’ in Mumbai on January 29. After over 30 rallies across Maharashtra, the Sakal Hindu Samaj held the Mumbai chapter of Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha, calling for laws against religious conversions and alleged ‘love jihad’, and a boycott of goods from shops owned by members of the minority community.

According to estimates of the Mumbai police, approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people participated in the rally.

Later, following a PIL, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra government to only allow rallies scheduled to be organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj on February 5 in Mumbai subject to the condition that “none will make any hate speech or disturb the public order.”

The SC also directed for video graphing the rally and submitting the contents of the same.

A Mumbai police officer said adequate arrangements had been made for Sunday’s rally.

The Maulana Azad Manch led by former Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai urged the state government and police to crack down on rallies which lead to communal tension. “Rallies against any community leads to communal divide. Police should disallow them as it could lead to law and order problems,” he said.