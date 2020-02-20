After Rakesh Maria’s book reveal, BJP seeks re-probe into 26/11 attack

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria. Former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria.

THE STATE BJP on Wednesday approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking a re-investigation into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

This comes after former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria, in his autobiography, revealed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had planned to project the 26/11 attack as a case of “Hindu terror” and Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist who was caught alive, was supposed to die as “Bengaluru’s Samir Dinesh Chaudhary”.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, in his two-page letter to Uddhav, said: “In his book, Maria has revealed that there were attempts to project Kasab as a Hindu terrorist… Also, following the attack, a Congress leader, along with others subscribing to a certain ideology, had campaigned to portray the 26/11 attack as the handiwork of Hindu terrorists. In this backdrop, the entire matter should be thoroughly reinvestigated.” He was referring to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh blaming the RSS after the 26/11 attack.

Bhatkhalkar added that while the state police lost its senior officers, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamat and Vijay Salaskar, there was a “nefarious campaign” by some Congress leaders to show that the three were attacked by “Hindu terrorists”.

Bhatkhalkar, the MLA from Kandivali East in Mumbai, also demanded that the report and findings of a committee — set up by then Congress-NCP government to probe the attack — be tabled in the Budget Session of the state Assembly beginning February 24. “Earlier, during an interview to an English newspaper, Ram Pradhan (retired Union home secretary who led the committee) had said the ‘local connections, which were emerging in the 26 /11 attack, should not be made public’… ‘these orders were issued by then home minister P Chidambaram’,” he alleged while adding that if the state government does not accept the demand for probe, the party will approach the Centre.

While Maria’s revelations has kicked up a storm, the fact that the plan was to project the 26/11 attack as a case of “Hindu terror” has been in the public domain for long. The chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case in 2009 had stated that the terrorists were told that they would be given identity cards bearing Hindu names and that they had to tie a thread on their wrists, which is usually tied by Hindus. While delivering its order, the court had also observed that the identity card given to Kasab was issued in the name of Samir Chaudhary.

