After ‘Pustakanche Gaon’, ‘Kavitanche Gaon’ to come up in Maharashtra now

Maharashtra will now have ‘Kavitanche Gaon’ (Village of Poems), where poetry books from different languages and cultures will be made available for poetry lovers. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement on Thursday. The native place of legendary Marathi poet Magesh Padgaonkar has been chosen for this and work will soon begin.

“It is based on the concept of ‘Pustakanche Gaon’ (Village of Books), introduced and implemented by Vinod Tawade in 2017 where a tourism industry is growing in the village with book lovers and readers flocking there. Similarly, Ubha Danda will be prepared to host poetry lovers where they can spend leisurely time with poetry books from different languages,” said Kesarkar, who is also guardian minister for Sindhudurga district where Ubha Danda village is located.

Tawade, who was the then minister of cultural affairs and Marathi language, had brought in the novel concept of ‘Village of Books’ under which Bhilar village near Mahabaleshwar in Satara district was converted into ‘Pustakanche Gaon’. The concept was based on Britain’s Hay-on-Wye, a Welsh town known for its bookstores and literature festivals. ‘Kavintanche Gaon’ was a proposal by Kesarkar which was pending approval for a while.

Legendary Marathi poet Padgaonkar spent his childhood in Ubha Danda and the culture of the village comes across in his poems. The village will have a library of poetry books not only in Marathi but other languages too. Leisure reading areas will be built at different spots in the village with benches. At the entrance of the village, an arc will be built having ‘Kavitanche Gaon’ written on it. It will also hold poetry reading events.

The announcement, however, is being criticised by students’ organisations. Rohit Dhale, president of the Chatra Bharati Vidyarthi Sanghatna, a students’ organisation, said, “At a time when the government is going to close down schools having less than 20 students, some villages may not have schools and children from there will have to commute to nearby villages through hills, rivers etc. This daily exposure to nature may inspire them to write poetry where they will portray their sufferings and those too should be included in the collection of poems for this new Kavitanche Gaon.”