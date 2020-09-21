After protests over 100% attendance of teachers, Maharashtra govt clarifies: ‘May be physical or online’

The new government notification clarified that the attendance of teachers may be either physical or online, as per the need of the college or institution.

Two days after the state higher and technical education department mandated college teachers to maintain 100 per cent attendance, it issued another government resolution on Monday stating that it may not be physical attendance. The clarification comes as a relief to many teachers who would have had to travel long distances to reach colleges amid lack of transportation facilities.

There were several protests by teachers’ unions in the state against travelling to colleges after the earlier order that teachers and non-teaching staff from all non-agricultural universities, affiliated colleges, reputed universities, self-financed universities in the state will now be required to have 100 per cent attendance for exam-related work.

Teachers’ unions contended that since exams will be held online, and given the lack of transportation facilities, there is little need to physically report to colleges. This would also hamper the schedule of online classes, they said.

The new government notification clarified that the attendance of teachers may be either physical or online, as per the need of the college or institution.

