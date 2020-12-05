After protest, JNPT says committed to ‘ecologically sustainable development’ of Vadhavan port

On Wednesday about 1,500 Dahanu residents including fisherfolk, tribals, farmers and environmentalists had participated in a protest against the survey for the Vadhavan port with many of them making a human chain at the beach in the village. (Express File)

After two days of protest by locals in Vadhavan village against the upcoming port in Dahanu, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) chairman Sanjay Sethi issued a statement on Friday.

“JNPT is committed to the ecologically sustainable development of the greenfield Vadhavan port near Dahanu in Maharashtra and we will try our best to develop the new port by adhering to the most stringent environmental norms and regulations as laid down by the environment ministry and authorities concerned,’’ he stated.

Locals from Vadhavan and neighbouring villages in Dahanu, about 130 km from Mumbai, had protested in Vadhavan village against a biodiversity survey undertaken by the JNPT for the construction of the port.

On Thursday, the numbers swelled to about 2,500 when villagers continued their protest amid heavy police deployment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.