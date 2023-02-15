scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
After PM, Uddhav and Aaditya call on Dawoodi Bohra leaders

"Uddhav visited the Academy in Marol to meet with the Dawoodi Bohra leader, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, and convey congratulations on the opening of the new campus," said a Sena (UBT) leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aaditya Thackeray with leaders of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai on Tuesday. Express
Four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an education centre of the Dawoodi Bohra community – Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Andheri – former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the religious head of Dawoodi Bohras, in Mumbai.

Uddhav, and his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, met the religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, as well as Shahzada Hussain Burhanuddin and Abdulkadir Bhaisaheb Nooruddin, on Tuesday evening and conveyed their congratulations to the Syedna on the opening of the new educational campus in Mumbai.

While the Sena leader claimed that it was a courtesy visit, sources in the party and political observers see the move as an outreach to the influential community ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls in Mumbai.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 01:16 IST
