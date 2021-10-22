After PM Modi hails 100-crore vaccine milestone, Shiv Sena casts doubt on figure

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation for reaching the milestone of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses, the Shiv Sena said it has become a “new tradition to celebrate such things” in the country.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday, “Have we really administered 100 crore doses? If we have done so, then it is a matter of pride…But an event is happening (in the country). It has become a new tradition to celebrate (such things).” He said only 33 crore people have been fully vaccinated while the rest have not got their second dose. Raut said it was an “event” being celebrated by the Modi government and “new traditions are being set”.

He added that if the Union government had decided to celebrate this, then “let them, we will participate in it…It is our country after all”.

On Friday, a day after cumulative vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of one billion, Modi congratulated every citizen of the country and said this achievement was not merely a number, but rather marked “the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country”.