After Patel and Bose, they are stealing Bal Thackeray: Uddhav

Addressing his first public rally since losing the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘bow and arrow’, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and termed it “most corrupt” and “opportunist”.

He said the leading national party had earlier stolen Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from Gujarat and Subhas Chandra Bose from West Bengal, and now it was stealing his father Bal Thackeray from Maharashtra.

He also took a dig at the BJP for first attacking Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) over nepotism and alleged corruption and then offering support after the results came out.

Thackeray was in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district as part of his outreach programme. He also dared the BJP to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not his father Bal Thackeray.

He said just like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “stole” his father’s name, the BJP “stole” Patel and Bose. Claiming that the BJP has no icons to bank on, he said now they were stealing Bal Thackeray too.

“Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in Gujarat, but Patel’s name has an aura and following there, so they stole Patel itself. Then they stole Subhas Babu (Bose). Here they are stealing Balasaheb. I challenge, ask for votes in Maharashtra using Modi’s name. Ask for votes without using Shiv Sena’s name and Balasaheb’s name and photo,” he said.

On the BJP offering support to Conrad Sangma for forming the government in Meghalaya, Thackeray said, “In the election rallies, (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah had made serious allegations against Sangma’s family. But in the election, the Sangma family taught them such a lesson that Modi had to tweet. Don’t you have shame, first you call them corrupt and now for power, you are willing to form the government with them,” Thackeray said.

Advertisement

He further said that in Pune, Shah said “I was licking the boots of NCP and Congress for power”. “Now what are you licking in Meghalaya? You have no shame?” he said.

Reiterating that the party symbol ‘bow and arrow’ has been stolen by the Shinde faction along with the BJP, he asked the crowd to keep this in mind that anyone who comes to them asking to vote for ‘bow and arrow’, he is a thief.

Thackeray said the BJP has become a party of opportunists, having the most corrupt people. “There was a time when the BJP had real Hindus. Sadhus and saints would be on the dais but now the situation has changed. Now only opportunists are sitting with them.”