After Parliament speech, security upped outside Jaya Bachchan’s house

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Samajwadi Party member, Bachchan had defended the Hindi film industry and spoken about the contribution on Tuesday after actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s comments on drugs use in Bollywood a day ago.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | September 17, 2020 3:24:35 am
Jaya Bachchan, mumbai police, Ravi Kishan, drugs use in Bollywood, jaya bachchan security increased, mumbai news, indian express newsJaya Bachchan's remarks had led to sharp reactions on social media. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

THE MUMBAI police on Wednesday increased security outside Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu a day after she told the Parliament that the film industry was being tarnished by some.

A Samajwadi Party member, Bachchan had defended the Hindi film industry and spoken about the contribution on Tuesday after actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s comments on drugs use in Bollywood a day ago.

Her remarks had led to sharp reactions on social media.

“Based on the posts on social media, we stationed three police personnel outside Jalsa bungalow and also increased patrolling in the area.

This was done as a precautionary measure. There was no specific threat received,” a police officer said.

