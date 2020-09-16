After ordering whisky on the phone, customs official ‘cheated’ of Rs 38,814

According to police, the complainant, Joseph Anthony, got the number of the wine shop from an acquaintance and called the number to order whisky (Representational)

A 56-YEAR-OLD superintendent of customs department was allegedly duped of Rs 38,814 when he tried purchasing whisky after calling a wine shop.

According to police, the complainant, Joseph Anthony, got the number of the wine shop from an acquaintance and called the number to order whisky.

Police said the person on the other end of the line sought an immediate online payment for the purchase, following which the complainant dictated debit card details, including the CVV number, and also gave away the OTP generated for the transaction.

Anthony received a message that Rs 2,730, the value of the purchase, had been debited from his account, following which he received another phone call and was informed that the transaction was still processing and another OTP generated on his number was required, police said.

“As soon as he gave up the eight-digit OTP, another 36,084 was deducted from his account. He tried calling on the phone number again but it was no longer reachable,” an officer said.

The complainant approached MRA Marg police station and submitted a complaint application. Police conducted a primary investigation and a case was registered on Monday under relevant sections of cheating and common intention.

“We believe that the fraudsters have duped more people in the past using a similar modus operandi,” an officer said.

