After Nanavati, staff of Hiranandani Hospital face misconduct charges

Days after a doctor from Nanavati Hospital was accused of misconduct in a viral Twitter thread, an author has alleged that her privacy was violated at another city-based hospital – Hiranandani Hospital, Powai — on the same social media platform. Both the hospitals are internally investigating the matter.

The complainant, in a Twitter thread, shared that on April 2, she visited Hiranandani Hospital for an ECG test. She said that instead of being taken to a private room, she was taken to the casualty ward where a curtain was pulled around her with the assurance that no male staff would enter the cubicle. For the diagnosis, she had to remove her clothes.

She said that as she lay in that position with the machines hooked to her body, a male housekeeping staff walked into her cubicle. “I feel exposed, embarrassed and insulated. The hospital should have ensured that as a patient, I would be safe,” reads her tweet.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she shared that when she complained about the incident to the nurses, they paid no heed to it and tried to brush off the complaint. “Despite being a woman, the nurses didn’t take it seriously. They claimed that the man unknowingly walked into my cubicle. But I felt violated and it was the responsibility of the hospital to ensure that a woman patient’s privacy is secured,” she said.

Since Saturday, she has been trying to file a complaint with the hospital but she alleged that the hospital wasn’t cooperating. “The website of the hospital doesn’t even have any contact details or email ID to file a complaint. There is no way to approach the sexual harassment cell of the hospital. Where would a woman go to file a complaint,” she asked.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the complaint, the hospital has announced that it will investigate the allegation. “There is already a committee to look into such things. It will certainly be investigated in the next two working days and we will decide on an appropriate action,” reads a statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital further clarified that in the emergency ward, there were six beds covered with curtains. The patient was given the corner bed for more privacy. While performing the ECG, the nurse went away to get a file, said the hospital. “Meanwhile another patient required an ECG test, so the housekeeper, unaware that there was a patient inside, entered the cubicle to retrieve the machine. He immediately rushed out and informed the nurse,” it added.

“The duty manager investigated the matter and realised the error had been made unknowingly,” added the statement.

The complaint comes a day after a Twitter thread, alleging harassment by one of the visiting consultants at Nanavati Hospital, went viral. The hospital has suspended the doctor till the investigation is concluded and initiated an internal inquiry.

According to an official from the hospital, the woman who allegedly faced the inappropriate behaviour by the doctor has been called by the hospital to record her statement on Monday. “If we find any misconduct by the doctor, we will permanently suspend him,” said the official.

However, the doctor has refuted all the allegations.