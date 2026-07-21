After Mumbai’s NEET protests, hundreds of youngsters get police notices on WhatsApp

A day after Mumbai Police detained and later released hundreds of protesters demonstrating over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, scores of participants began receiving police notices on WhatsApp in the early hours of Tuesday, directing them to appear before investigating officers. Student organisations claimed that notices had been issued to hundreds of protesters across the city, calling it an attempt to intimidate young people.

Police said the notices were issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires an accused in offences punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years to appear before the investigating officer instead of being arrested.

On Monday, Mumbai Police registered at least seven FIRs against more than 300 persons in connection with protests held across the city in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Around 600 people who participated in the protest outside Shivaji Park have also been named in the FIRs, taking the total number of those named to nearly 900.

A senior police officer confirmed that some of those named in the FIRs registered at Shivaji Park police station had been served notices under the BNSS provision.

Among those who received a notice was Mumbai-based law student Shreya Subramaniyam, who said she woke up on Tuesday to find a WhatsApp message sent around 2.45 am asking her to appear before the Shivaji Park police station. Subramaniyam said she had been detained on Monday after intervening when she saw protesters being taken into police vehicles. “None of us thought there would be anything more to it,” she told The Indian Express.

Student organisations claimed the notices had been issued on an unprecedented scale.

Aamir Kazi of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) alleged that Mahim police station alone had issued over 100 notices. “Normally, police action is taken against organisers or activists, not individual participants. We believe these notices are intended to create fear among young people,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Activists said several lawyers had volunteered to represent those facing police action. Calling the legal support reassuring, Subramaniyam said receiving a police notice could still be intimidating. “Even as a law student who understands the legal procedure, it is a frightening experience for someone who simply wanted to participate in a democratic protest,” she said.

She said she had joined the protest in solidarity with students affected by alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. “Medicine is a profession where merit cannot be compromised. If we do not question such irregularities today, they could be repeated in other competitive examinations tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS), a collective of youth organisations, condemned the police action, calling it “a blatant use of law to suppress the dissenting voices of students.”