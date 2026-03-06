After MSC Bank case closure, Rohit Pawar seeks discharge in ED case

Rohit Pawar, who was named as an accused in the supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the ED in 2025, said in his plea filed through lawyer Kushal Mor that the transactions cited by the ED are not irregular. (File Photo)

Days after a special court accepted the closure report in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar and others named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a related case have sought discharge.

Pawar and the other accused filed discharge applications before a special court on Friday, stating that since the predicate offence registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has now been closed, the ED case cannot continue as per law. The court has directed the ED to file its reply.

On February 27, the special court allowed the closure reports filed by the EOW in 2020 and 2024, closing the case against all those probed, including former deputy CM late Ajit Pawar and companies linked to his wife and now Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. Special judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the C-summary closure report filed by the EOW, stating that no criminal case is made out.