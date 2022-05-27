After MLA Kolambkar’s strike, more BJP leaders seek free housing for cops under BDD Chawl scheme

A day after the hunger strike by BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar to highlight the housing woes of police personnel in Mumbai, party leaders on Friday decided to take up the issue with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who is the opposition leader in the state Legislative Council, and MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday extended their support to the strike called by Kolambkar.

The BJP wants the state government to accommodate thousands of police personnel in Mumbai, who do not own houses, under the BDD Chawl redevelopment scheme in Worli. “The redevelopment of BDD Chawl will create surplus houses. Police personnel who do not have homes should be accommodated under this redevelopment scheme,” Darekar demanded.

“As accommodation is provided to other government employees in BDD Chawl, similar accommodation must be provided to police personnel as well. The same justice must be applied to police personnel,” Kolambkar said.

Responding to the issue, Shelar said, “The BJP will support the fight for free houses for the police force. All elected members of BJP are supporting the cause.”

During his tenure, former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had decided to allot houses to police personnel under the BDD Chawl redevelopment scheme. However, state housing minister Jeetendra Awhad recently announced that police personnel will have to pay Rs 50 lakh each to get a house in BDD Chawl.

“Police personnel are always in the forefront to tackle all problems. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they played a crucial role in the larger welfare of the people. They had to keep away from home and family to take care of society… The least any government can do is ensure decent dwellings to police personnel who work eight to 12 hours daily,” Shelar added.