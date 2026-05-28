After Mira Road, Bakrid goat disputes spill across Mumbai housing societies

A day after clashes erupted in Mira Road over goats being housed inside a residential complex ahead of Bakrid, the controversy spread across Mumbai on Wednesday, with residents in Ghatkopar and Goregaon launching similar protests against keeping and proposed slaughter of sacrificial animals inside housing societies.

Even as police filed FIRs against right-wing activists accused of fuelling tensions in Mira Road, civic authorities and police were forced to step in at several societies to revoke permissions for Qurbani, remove goats and prevent fresh communal flare-ups ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Mira Road incident took place at Poonam Estate Cluster 1, where protests by right-wing groups outside the society escalated to clashes between members of two communities late Tuesday. Police registered three separate FIRs naming members of right-wing groups for allegedly attempting to provoke communal tension by bringing a pig near the premises in response to goats being housed inside the complex.

Police stand guard in front of a housing society named Poonam Estate Cluster 01 after a clash broke out between two communities regarding animal sacrifice ahead of Bakrid, at Mira Road in Mumbai on 26 May 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Police stand guard in front of a housing society named Poonam Estate Cluster 01 after a clash broke out between two communities regarding animal sacrifice ahead of Bakrid, at Mira Road in Mumbai on 26 May 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

In the first FIR, four persons identified as Durgesh Jaiswal, Harsh Singh, Mohit Chaurasia and another unidentified individual were booked under provisions related to assault on public servants and promoting enmity between communities. “The intention behind bringing the pig appeared to be to create enmity between the two communities, and legal action will be taken soon,” a police officer said.

Another FIR was registered against 40 to 50 persons for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act during the protests. A third case stemmed from a complaint by local shopkeeper Sohail Khan, who alleged that a group of protesters assaulted him and stopped him from opening his shop inside the complex. Police said no arrest was made but security was increased in the area to prevent any flare-up.

“Residents of the building are cooperating with the police,” said Kashimira senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

However, despite the FIRs, the protests quickly found resonance across Mumbai, where residents raised similar objections to goats being kept or slaughtered inside housing societies.

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A confrontation unfolded at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in Goregaon’s Gokuldham area, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revoked earlier permission granted for Qurbani after tensions surfaced between members of two communities within the society. Muslim residents maintained they had obtained BMC permission and argued that the practice had existed in the society for years.

“The permission to carry out slaughtering of animals has been revoked,” Dindoshi police station senior PI Mahendra Shinde said.

Muslim residents claimed that the BMC had been granting permission for slaughter for years, except in 2025 when it was cancelled. Other residents, however, opposed the move citing sanitation and public health concerns, and said animal sacrifice should only be conducted at designated slaughter facilities.

Subsequently, BJP corporator Priti Satam visited the society and backed residents opposing the move, stating that while there was no objection to religious practices, sacrifices should not take place inside residential premises.

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“We will not allow sacrifices to take place openly inside the premises,” Satam said, arguing that such rituals should be confined to BMC-authorised slaughterhouses. Thereafter, the BMC revoked the permission granted to the society.

In Ghatkopar’s Sagar Park Society in Amrut Nagar, tensions escalated after the managing committee allegedly granted permission to keep goats and conduct slaughtering within the society premises. Several residents objected and approached both police and the BMC, demanding immediate removal of the animals. Following complaints, civic officials reached the spot, removed the goats and revoked the permission granted by the society.

As crowds gathered outside the society, police personnel were deployed in large numbers. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also visited the spot with supporters. Police later confirmed that all goats had been shifted out of the premises and warned of strict action against attempts to disturb communal harmony.

“A heated argument broke out between members of the society, but police intervened and brought the situation under control,” an official said.

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“In no situation will we allow slaughter to take place in societies. We will ensure that action is taken against the BMC officer who gave permission here,” Somaiya said.

Additional forces

The Mumbai Police will deploy more than 12,000 personnel across the city to ensure peaceful Bakrid celebrations on Thursday. Extensive security arrangements have been made across Mumbai, with additional forces deployed to maintain law and order and special surveillance mounted in sensitive areas, a senior officer said.

The deployed force includes eight additional commissioners of police, 21 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 61 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 1,980 police officers and 10,110 police constables.

Specialised units including platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Force (RCF), Delta units, Combat teams and Home Guards will also be stationed at key locations. Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATCs) attached to police stations across Mumbai have been instructed to remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

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Police have also directed personnel to maintain heightened vigilance in crowded areas, around mosques and near designated slaughtering sites. Social media platforms are being closely monitored to prevent the spread of rumours. Citizens have been urged to immediately report suspicious objects or activities to the police through helpline numbers 100 or 112.