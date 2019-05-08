After Maharashtra CM’s directive, ministers visit drought-hit villages, face farmers’ fury

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all district guardian ministers to visit drought-hit areas and review the relief work. (File/Representational Image)

In the last two days, two state ministers have faced the wrath of farmers, who bombarded them with a volley of complaints about the steps taken by the government in drought-hit areas. One of the ministers was apparently heckled by angry farmers while another minister had to pacify agitated farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all district guardian ministers to visit drought-hit areas and review the relief work. “I have directed all guardian ministers to visit drought-affected areas and fodder camps. They will review the situation and see what else can be done to ensure relief to affected villages,” Fadnavis had said after a cabinet meeting last week.

After the CM’s directive, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Development Mahadev Jankar visited Jat taluka of Sangli district Sunday, where he was allegedly heckled. Jankar, however, denied that he was heckled by angry farmers.

“The farmers placed their demands before me. And this was interpreted as them heckling me during my visit. It is not true,” he said.

Jankar added that the farmers’ demand would be taken up by the government as the Election Commission has relaxed the Model Code of Conduct in view of the drought situation.

Farmers reportedly asked the minister when cattle camps will be set up in the area, whether frequency of tankers will be increased and their employment problems solved.

Jankar said the state cabinet has already issued directives to tackle the water situation in drought-affected talukas.

“There have been four proposals for cattle camps in Jat taluka. We have approved two fodder camps. We have relaxed some of the stringent rules for setting up fodder camps,” he said.

The minister said he visited around 20 villages and interacted with farmers. “The farmers made their point. I heard them all and we are going to do everything possible to meet their demands,” he said.

Sangli District Collector Abhijit Chaudhary told The Indian Express that of the 123 villages, 86 in Jat taluka are facing severe water scarcity. “We have pressed into service 103 tankers. Of this, 101 are private tankers and two are official tankers,” he said. He added 2,15,130 people have been affected due to the drought.

Referring to the demand for cattle camps, the collector said the first camp will be set up in Lohegaon area, for which the government has given a green signal. “There were four proposals for setting up cattle camps. Of these, two were from the same Lohegaon village. We will set up one in the village immediately,” he said.

Chaudhary said the situation regarding providing water to affected villages was under control. “We are taking care of the water needs of the people,” he said.

In Nashik district, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan was also “heckled” by angry farmers in Sinnar taluka on Monday. After pacifying the agitated farmers, Mahajan told journalists that he has asked the district collector to ensure water and fodder in the area on priority.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said on Tuesday that he had visited Beed and Ahmednagar districts.

“There is lot of anger among villagers and farmers as the government has failed to provide water and fodder. It shows that the government has no plan to tackle the situation…,” he said.

Sawant added that the anger among farmers will only grow if the government fails to initiate urgent steps.