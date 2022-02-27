After lowest tally, daily Covid numbers see slight increase in Mumbai

February 27, 2022 11:49:44 pm
With 103 new infections on Sunday, Mumbai has recorded a slight increase in its daily case load in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the city reported 89 new cases, the lowest single-day tally since Covid-19 cases were detected in the city in April 2020. Also, for the eighth time in February, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths.
The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.56 per cent in Mumbai with 18,367 tests. The active Covid-19 cases were 838 as of Sunday as the city continued to have zero active containment zones or sealed buildings.
Covid tile
10.56 Total positive Cases in Mumbai
New Cases: 103
Total deaths: 16691
New Deaths: 0
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-