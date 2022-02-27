scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

After lowest tally, daily Covid numbers see slight increase in Mumbai

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.56 per cent in Mumbai with 18,367 tests.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 27, 2022 11:49:44 pm
A health worker administers a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary. (PTI Photo)

With 103 new infections on Sunday, Mumbai has recorded a slight increase in its daily case load in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the city reported 89 new cases, the lowest single-day tally since Covid-19 cases were detected in the city in April 2020. Also, for the eighth time in February, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.56 per cent in Mumbai with 18,367 tests. The active Covid-19 cases were 838 as of Sunday as the city continued to have zero active containment zones or sealed buildings.

Covid tile

10.56 Total positive Cases in Mumbai

New Cases: 103

Total deaths: 16691

More from Mumbai

New Deaths: 0

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement