After losing home and loved ones, survivors of Ghatkopar cave-in fear losing plot to road

Seventeen lives were lost when the Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar came crashing down last monsoon. As the city readies itself for this year’s rain, survivors of last year’s tragedy are anxious. After suffering loss and displacement, survivors of the tragedy that struck on July 25, 2017 are now faced with a new predicament.

On May 30, residents of the building submitted a complaint to the suburban collector, claiming that the plot of land on which their building stood was reserved for a road under the development plan in 2005.

The residents claimed the allotment of their plot for the road was done in 2005 at the behest of a developer who was developing an adjoining plot. The survivors claimed they were made aware of the reservation by the civic authorities only when they approached them for permission to construct a new building in place of the collapsed structure. The survivors have now sought a hearing with the authorities.

According to Birendra Singh, who used to live in the Siddhi Sai building, they learnt through a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that an area of 344 square metres of their plot had been reserved for a road in 2005 and the Collector’s office had issued an order in this regard too.

Singh, however, alleged that the allotment of their plot for the road was done in 2005 at the behest of a developer who was developing an adjoining plot. He alleged that the developer, in a bid to save his part of the plot, had manipulated facts and documents to mislead the Collector’s office, so that they carve out the road from the plot where the Siddhi Sai building stood until last year.

“We are still living in a rented house, some had to shift to relatives’ houses while some arranged for alternative accommodation in Ghatkopar itself. The plan to construct a new building has not moved even an inch yet,” said Darshan Doshi, one of the survivors and son of Rajesh Doshi (57), who was rescued after being trapped under debris for almost 15 hours.

“We have never discussed the tragic incident again among ourselves. However, it has left scars on us and will heal with time. My father still cannot walk without a stick. I really hope these things are clarified and work on our building starts soon,” Doshi said.

Of the 11 families rendered homeless in the tragedy, two have been living in transit apartments in Bhandup, while others chose to rent apartments in Ghatkopar. Those staying in the transit apartments have been given the accommodation for two years, of which one year will be completed in July.

“We were told that by August 2018, majority of the construction work of our new building on the same plot will be completed. However, not an inch has moved and now we are facing these hurdles, which we were totally clueless about and wouldn’t have come to light had we not applied for permission to get a new building constructed. Now we are clueless when all this will be resolved and when construction will start,” said Binita Ramchandani, another survivor.

When contacted, Sachin Kurve, the new suburban collector, said he had received the complaint on the issue. Kurve said, “They (Ghatkopar building collapse survivors) had come to meet me. I have gone through their complaint. As I have just taken charge here, I want to first review the case before coming to any conclusion. For this I will be calling a meeting of our officials, the survivors and also verify all the claims and documents. The meeting is likely to take place by next week.”

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of N ward (Vikhroli West-Ghatkopar) Bhagyashree Kapse did not respond despite repeated attempts.

