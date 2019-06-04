After Lok Sabha drubbing of Congress in Maharashtra, old guard faces challenge from youth wing

Following the Congress’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the youth wing of the party in the state has upped the ante against the old guard. They have decided to put up a united fight to get more representation for youth faces in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In Maharashtra, the Congress recorded its worst-ever performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, with the party managing to win just one seat. On Monday, when the Maharashtra Youth Congress held an open dialogue with the party’s young workers in Mumbai, participants unanimously demanded higher representation for the youth in the state polls.

Taking a cue from this, Satyajeet Tambe, president, Maharashtra Youth Congress, said he will now place this demand before the party’s state parliamentary board, which is scheduled to meet in Mumbai for a two-day plenary session commencing June 7.

“We have 42 sitting MLAs. And 20-25 other senior leaders had lost their elections the last time. Our contention is that the party should give tickets to entirely new faces on the remaining seats,” said Tambe.

A demand to infuse faces with no background rooted in sycophantic loyalty, said sources. Tamble, meanwhile, said, “A training session in election campaigning, booth management and issues pertaining to the model code of conduct will be held for youth Congress workers in Shirdi on June 15 and 16. At the meeting, there were many who felt that the BJP was able to divert the campaign from the core issues to emotive pitches. We want to avoid a repeat of this in the Assembly poll.”

Sources said the training workshop will also be used as a show of strength for Tambe, who is keen to contest from an assembly seat in the region.