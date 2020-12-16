scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
After light showers, IMD predicts clear skies in Mumbai

Mumbai has received light rain and the sky has remained overcast for the past four days. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Santacruz weather observatory recorded 1.1 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm rain.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 16, 2020 12:19:27 am
The minimum temperature on Tuesday dropped to 20 degrees Celsius, from 22 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. (Representational)

Mumbai received light to moderate showers between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The city has received light rain and the sky has remained overcast for the past four days. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Santacruz weather observatory recorded 1.1 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm rain.

According to the 24-hour forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai skies are likely to remain clear from Wednesday, while the maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 30 and 31 degrees Celsius and 21 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday dropped to 20 degrees Celsius, from 22 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. The night temperature continued to be above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Across the state, the minimum temperature remained above normal.

