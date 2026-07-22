After life term, 44 Somali pirates seek transfer to home prisons
Their convictions were the first under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, enacted in 2022. Ranging in ages between early 20s and 50s, the men have been jailed since April 2024. Barring one, none can speak English, and have had no visitors in the two years of their arrest.
A day after becoming the first convicts under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, the 44 Somali pirates sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Mumbai have sought permission to serve their sentences in Somalia under a bilateral prisoner transfer agreement between the two countries.
During Monday’s sentencing, the men, aged between their early 20s and 50s, raised their hands as accused No. 17, Li Banm Abdi Jama, the only one among them who can speak English, asked the court whether they could return to Somalia to serve their punishment, what the procedure would be, and when they could go home.
Jama told the court that the men had pleaded guilty in the hope that this would strengthen their applications to serve their sentences in Somalia. He said they were facing severe hardship in prison because of differences in language, culture, food and lifestyle, and because they had no family or friends in India.
“They have no complaints against the jail authorities, but it is difficult to adapt to life in a prison so far from home,” Jama later told The Indian Express. “Communication is challenging, food preferences and culture are different. We are only able to speak to our families through video conferencing as per jail rules. At least in a jail in Somalia, our families can visit us.”
Special Public Prosecutor Ranjeet Sangle told the court that the convicts could write to the Somali Embassy through the jail superintendent if they wished to seek a transfer. However, he said the decision rested entirely with the Government of India.
“As far as serving their life sentences is concerned, it is entirely the prerogative of the Government of India if it wishes to transfer the convicts to Somalia under the bilateral agreement between the two nations,” Sangle said.
Under the India-Somalia Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, signed in 2017, nationals of either country may serve their sentences in their home country, subject to the consent of both governments and other conditions laid down in the agreement. The Ministry of Home Affairs is the nodal authority for processing such requests.
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Special Judge S B Dige said a copy of the judgment would be sent to the government and the District Magistrate for further action.
The 44 men were convicted not only under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act but also under provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to kidnapping for ransom, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and possession of weapons, after pleading guilty to all the charges.
Thirty-five of them were arrested on March 14, 2024, after allegedly abducting the crew of the merchant vessel MV Ruen. Fourteen days later, nine others were arrested for allegedly holding the crew of a fishing vessel hostage.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Maya More, who investigated the case, said one of the biggest challenges was that almost none of the accused spoke English.
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“We had to conduct panchnamas at sea. A Somali student from Pune University was brought in as an interpreter,” More said. “The accused played different roles, from demanding ransom to holding the crew hostage, and they were carrying sophisticated weapons.”
She added that any decision on transferring the convicts to Somalia would be taken by the Centre.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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