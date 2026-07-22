After life term, 44 Somali pirates seek transfer to home prisons

Ranging in ages between early 20s and 50s, the men have been jailed since April 2024. (File)

A day after becoming the first convicts under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, the 44 Somali pirates sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Mumbai have sought permission to serve their sentences in Somalia under a bilateral prisoner transfer agreement between the two countries.

During Monday’s sentencing, the men, aged between their early 20s and 50s, raised their hands as accused No. 17, Li Banm Abdi Jama, the only one among them who can speak English, asked the court whether they could return to Somalia to serve their punishment, what the procedure would be, and when they could go home.

Jama told the court that the men had pleaded guilty in the hope that this would strengthen their applications to serve their sentences in Somalia. He said they were facing severe hardship in prison because of differences in language, culture, food and lifestyle, and because they had no family or friends in India.