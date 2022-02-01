After Kunte, another IAS officer speaks out: ‘Deshmukh regularly sent transfer list’

Days after The Indian Express reported that retired additional chief secretary (Home) S J Kunte has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is being probed for money laundering, “at times” used to send an “unofficial list” with regard to transfers and postings, another retired IAS officer, Anand Kulkarni, has now come forward to make similar allegations.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Kulkarni alleged that Deshmukh followed the same practice in 2000-2001, when he was the Excise minister and Kulkarni was the Maharashtra Excise Commissioner.

Kulkarni, a 1982-batch IAS officer who retired as additional chief secretary (PWD) in 2016 said, “Towards the end of 2001, Anil Deshmukh took over as excise minister and I was then the excise commissioner of Maharashtra. As soon as he took over, he would regularly send me a transfer list through his PA and then would put pressure on me to act on them. I still have copies of the lists with me.”

Kulkarni also said that once when he had issued a transfer order of 90 excise inspectors and sub-inspectors, there was a lot of pressure on him to cancel that order as it did not include the names sent by Deshmukh. “Most of the names sent by the minister did not adhere to rules and there was a lot of pressure on me to cancel this order,” said Kulkarni, adding that he stood his ground and he even received support of the then chief minister.

Kulkarni, however, added that around a month after this incident, he was transferred out of the excise department and posted as transport commissioner.

Lawyer Aniket Nikam, who is representing Deshmukh, said he had no comments to offer on the allegations made by Kulkarni.

Earlier, on April 10, 2020, Kulkarni had posted on Facebook that he was going to “expose” Anil Deshmukh. “When I wrote on my Facebook wall, no one ever thought that Param Bir Singh would make allegations against Anil Deshmukh,’’ said Kulkarni on Monday.

Kunte, who is currently the principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, told the ED on December 7 last year that Deshmukh, “at times” used to “hand over an unofficial list containing suggestions in respect of certain police officers/certain posts with regard to transfer and postings” of police officers, which were “usually” included in the final transfer and posting order.

In his statement, Kunte has said that “being a subordinate, he used to receive the said list from Anil Deshmukh and as a subordinate he could not refuse to accept”. Kunte also told the central agency that at times, Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande used to “hand over such lists to him, which he used to get collected through his subordinate officer”.

Explaining the process followed by the state for transfer and postings, Kunte also told the ED that the unofficial list sent by Deshmukh was always shown to all members of the Police Establishment Board (PEB) and he used to orally inform the members that the list was sent by Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is currently in Arthur Road Jail and is under the scanner for allegedly collecting Rs 100 crore as bribes from bar and restaurant owners in Mumbai, as alleged by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He was arrested by the ED on November 2 on charges of money laundering. His secretary Palande, too, is currently behind bars in this case.