After Kundra, Gehana Vasisth seeks discharge from adult films case

Days after businessman Raj Kundra filed a discharge application in connection with alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications, actor Gehana Vasisth has also filed a plea for discharge from the case.

In her plea, Vasisth has said that she is a director who makes ‘erotic movies’ which are ‘very well permissible in India’. “The applicant further states that for publication on the internet, there is no censorship in India for OTT platforms,” her plea said.

It further states that the case against her is without any substantial proof.

Kundra had also filed a plea before the court denying any link with the sale of pornographic material.

The Mumbai police will file replies to the applications following which the court will decide on them.