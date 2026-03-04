After Katol tragedy, state to push for automation in explosives units

In the Upper House of the state legislature at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday spoke about the explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Katol after NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde raised the issue. Shinde pointed out that there are around ten such companies operating in Nagpur district and that multiple mishaps have occurred in the past, seeking a detailed response from the government.

Responding to the query, CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the explosion “an extremely serious and grave incident,” stating that around 19 workers have died and 17 have been seriously injured, most of them women. He said the company has announced compensation of Rs 75 lakh for the families of the deceased. The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh and the Central government Rs 2 lakh, taking the total compensation to Rs 82 lakh per deceased worker. Injured workers will receive Rs 25 lakh each, and their medical treatment expenses will be fully covered.

No question of protecting anyone

The Chief Minister said that considering the seriousness of the incident and prima facie evidence of negligence, an FIR has been registered invoking all applicable sections. “Normally, in the absence of prima facie negligence, we first treat such cases as accidents. But here negligence has been observed,” he said. An FIR has been filed against 21 persons, 11 of whom have been arrested, including the managing director. “There is no question of protecting anyone,” he added.

Fadnavis said audits of such companies had earlier been conducted through PESO and compliance was examined after previous incidents. However, a deeper probe revealed that extremely highly flammable substances were being manufactured at the facility. Even minor human error–such as dropping the material–could trigger ignition. Static electricity in the human body could also ignite the substance if not discharged before entry into the unit.

He said that while inspections are regularly conducted, the rules governing such facilities, framed in 2008, now require revision. Over the past 15–17 years, technology and the flammability levels of materials have changed significantly.

The Chief Minister said, “The state will submit a detailed representation to the Central government seeking amendments to the 2008 guidelines, recommending greater automation and minimal human intervention, including possible robotic systems. Nothing is more valuable than human life,” he said.

Meanwhile, an SBL official talking to The Indian Express said operations at the plant have been voluntarily halted. He clarified that it was not an all-women unit and that the accident did not occur in the operations section but in the finished goods packing section. According to him, detonators were being packed. The process involves shaping a white shell, feeding explosive material in milligram quantities, attaching a shock tube, crimping, inspection, bundling, boxing and transferring to storage magazines.

He suggested a box may have fallen, causing a detonator to explode and triggering a chain reaction among 10–12 boxes placed in the facility. The resulting flame spread through the plastic-coated shock tubes across the building, leaving workers little time to escape, he said.

Women employed because work needed concentration

Speaking with The Indian Express, the SBL official said, “Women were largely employed because such work requires concentration and punctuality. We observed that men usually consumed alcohol in the night, and they would usually be hung over at the early morning shifts. This work required focus and concentration and hence more women were employed in this section.”

The official also clarified that the factory operated in 12-hour and 8-hour shifts. Each worker had an individual cubicle and bulletproof glass protection during crimping. The company was even preparing to introduce “robotic operations” within next six months, with approvals obtained and machinery possession and installation underway.

Stepped out to drink water and saved

Among the survivors, 32-year-old Roshni Masram said stepping out to drink water moments before the explosion saved her life. She had been working there for a year and earned Rs 13,500 at the end of the month. She recalled walking into the unit with deceased colleague Gopi Kohe, who had spoken about managing odd jobs and caring for her children as a single mother.

Roshni said workers were given uniforms, aprons and caps but no other training. When asked did she remember anything about the blast, she says, she lost consciousness after the blast and woke up in hospital. “If my daughter is crying so much, I cannot imagine what the children of those who died must be going through,” she says imagining the pain of children of her ten colleagues who became her friends, a tear slides down her cheek.

Vaishali Satai (40), who worked in the ED crimping department was at NONEL crimping department where the accident occurred for some work. She was there with three other women, they fled somehow but Satai, sustained burn injuries. Employed for six years and earning Rs 17,500, she said farming income was negligible, forcing her into wage labour.

She earlier worked 12-hour shifts at the same company before they were reduced to eight hours after Diwali. She has two daughters, younger one in Class 12 and a son in Class 10. She said she remembers only chaos.

Relatives outside the hospital alleged that no officials or ministers had meaningfully interacted with them. “Ministers, officials, collectors, and leaders come and go, but no one talks to us,” said family member Ashok Kaysarpe, whose relative is among the 17 injured in the blast at SBL Energy and is undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. Meena Dhurve, whose daughter Mayuri is undergoing treatment at the same hospital also alleged that neither company officials, nor anyone from state administration has spoken to the relatives of those injured, yet.

Meanwhile Nagpur Police said 11 of the 21 accused have been arrested, including senior officials, while others are absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against the remaining accused.