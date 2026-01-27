Months after joining BJP, ex-Cong leader gets state guarantee for cotton mill

Months after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Congress MLA Kunal Patil-controlled Jawahar Cooperative Cotton Mill in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district is likely to get Rs 156.9 crore restructuring loan from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to recommend the same to the NCDC under the state’s scheme to modernize and rehabilitate cooperative spinning mills.

In October 2023, when Patil was the Congress MLA, the mill was raided by the Income Tax (I-T) department. The raid continued for almost three days. The raid was then conducted after Patil was given the responsibility of handling party campaign in Lok Sabha constituencies in north Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Speaking to reporters then, he had claimed that the audit of the mill was completed and there were no discrepancies.