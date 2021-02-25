After initial opposition, BJP accepts BMC Standing Committee chairman’s request to clear work proposals

BJP and Sena have been at loggerheads over the fund distribution of councillor wards. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Standing Committee on Wednesday cleared seven of the 12 proposals of development works in Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav’s electoral ward. Jadhav, who heads the Standing Committee, ‘requested’ corporators from opposition parties as well as BJP to allow the proposals to be passed as stalling them will have an impact on citizens’ services.

On Wednesday, hours before the Standing Committee meeting was scheduled to take place, BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde and Bhalchandra Shirshat wrote letters to the Municipal Secretary department, alleging that at least 12 subjects of the Standing Committee agenda were delivered on Wednesday early morning about 4 am. Both said that they did not get enough time to read these proposals and it should be kept for approval in the next meeting.

“As per the rules for Standing Committee… any agenda should be sent to Standing Committee members three days prior to a meeting so that they can study it. However, apart from the regular agenda, 12 additional subjects were sent less than 12 hours before the meeting. I would request the municipal secretary department to keep these subjects for the next meeting,” said Shirshat.

These 12 proposals mainly include setting up gym equipment, mobile vans selling fruits and vegetables for needy and poor people, 400 litter bins, stainless steel benches for students, installation of CCTV cameras and high-mast lights, and purchase of jute bags. These measures – for electoral ward 209, where Yashwant Jadhav is corporator — will cost the civic body about Rs 12 crore.

Following the opposition, Jadhav requested Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party leaders to consider allowing these proposals to be cleared as these are in larger public interest. “If these proposals are opposed, then facilities for citizens will suffer. Already, Covid-19 has affected the development work and this will add to the delay, “said Jadhav.

After this Congress, NCP and Samajwadi leaders tried to convince the BJP, following which party corporators softened their stand and of the 12 proposals, they allowed seven to be passed. BJP leader Shirshat said that they allowed proposals to be approved after Jadhav’s request about development work.

BJP and Sena have been at loggerheads over the fund distribution of councillor wards. Earlier, BJP leader Vinod Mishra had alleged that the civic administration has been favouring Jadhav’s ward by proposing various development works.