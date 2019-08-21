After his on-video ‘confession’, Mumbai Police says ‘no proof retd DCP covered up custodial killing’

The Mumbai Police probing the case in which a retired deputy commissioner of police (DCP) was allegedly caught on camera giving details of how he covered up a custodial killing 30 years ago, said on Tuesday that it is yet to find any evidence against the former officer.

Advertising

Sources in the police said that Bhimrao Sonawane, who was an inspector at the Worli police station, where the alleged incident took place, was not the investigating officer (IO) of the case in connection to which the deceased, historysheeter Rattu Gosavi, was arrested in 1990.

An officer said that after Gosavi’s death, the matter was heard by the Bhoiwada magistrate’s court and even the Bombay High Court but nothing was found against Sonawane.

The matter is slated to be heard in the HC on Wednesday. The complainant in the case, Malad-based businessman Rajendra Thakkar, had moved court after Sonawane was captured in the CCTV camera installed at his office in Malad bragging about the killing. Sonawane, however, has claimed that whatever he said on the video was not true.

Advertising

The Indian Express had, on August 9, reported about the video clip. Sonawane is seen saying that after Gosavi died in custody at Worli police station, he and his colleagues pretended that he was still alive, “walked” his body to the police jeep in handcuffs and took him to a hospital, where they claimed he eventually died.

The officer said that they had recorded a few statements, including that of Sonawane, and Thakkar. “It has come to light that Sonawane was not the IO of the case in which Gosavi was arrested,” he said. In the video, however, Sonawane does not say that he was the IO. He is seen saying that he was present at the police station when Gosavi died.

The officer added, “Soon after Gosavi’s death, there was a hue and cry and the matter had reached that Bhoiwada magistrate court and the Bombay High Court. But nothing came out of it. Hence, so far there is nothing to prove what he is seen saying in the video. However, investigations are on in the matter.”

When contacted, Thakkar’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam said, “My client has mentioned Sonawane’s clout with the police and we won’t be surprised if they close the investigation. This is why he has filed a petition in the HC to seek justice.”

Shashi Dalvi, Gosavi’s brother-in-law, said that he has not been contacted by the police in connection to the probe.