After HC rebuke, Rapido suspends bike taxi, autorickshaw services in Maharashtra till Jan 20

After the Bombay High Court warned of strict action for functioning without license, the Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, the operator of Rapido Taxi services in Mumbai and Pune, issued a statement that all its services will be suspended in Maharashtra till January 20, 2023.

A division bench of Justices G S Patel and S G Dige was hearing a plea by the bike taxi aggregator challenging the refusal by the state government to allow entities like the petitioner a license through a notification issued by the state on December 29, 2022.

The bench was informed by the state government that the petitioner bike-taxi aggregator did not have licenses for the services including two-wheeler passenger service, two-wheeler parcel service and autorickshaw service.

The court warned the company that if it did not suspend its services immediately, it would dismiss the plea with costs imposed on it and direct the authorities to permanently prohibit the company from applying for license.

The bench said, “The petition ought to be dismissed. Your plea is based on one flawed premise. You thought there were guidelines and you can run services without a license. In other words, you are seeking from us to protect the illegality under Article 226 of the Constitution. But we will not (grant) it. The state’s entire team is present. They will be watching over you like hawks. If you make one mistake, we will dismiss the petition.”

Advocate Fereshte Sethna representing the petitioner, on instructions from its officials, made a statement that all its services, including bike taxi aggregator and delivery services and autorickshaws all over Maharashtra will be suspended till January 20. Sethna also said that while they do not have licenses for the said services, their applications for the same are pending before the authorities. The bench accepted the statement and said that all the other contentions of the company will be kept open.

After it asked the company to shut down its services by 1 pm on Friday, its lawyer at 1.15 pm informed the bench that its mobile application was made inoperative.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Birendra Saraf appearing for the state government submitted that it has formed an independent committee led by retired IAS officer Ramanath Jha to prepare a comprehensive policy for bike taxi aggregation and it will submit the report within three months in that regard.

However, he reiterated that at present, the bike taxis cannot be allowed to ply as there is no policy or guidelines in place and till it is formed, the state wanted to stop such services, including that of the petitioner’s, which were running without licenses, immediately.

Saraf submitted a comprehensive list of aggregators plying bike taxis in the state without relevant license and said that the action has been already initiated against some of them.

On January 10, the bench had questioned the state over delay and uncertainty in formulating a policy on allowing bike taxis to ply in the state, adding the issue cannot be “left hanging over the fire.”