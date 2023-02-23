After HC rebuke, CWC grants ‘abandoned children’ certificate to two young girls

The Bombay High Court was informed on Wednesday that after it pulled up the Maharashtra government on February 10, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had granted two young girls certificates of being “abandoned children”.

Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela S Gokhale were hearing a plea filed by NGO The Nest India Foundation – argued by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud – seeking direction that the authorities must grant certificates of “abandoned children” the two girls in a time-bound manner.

On February 10, the NGO had told the HC that a committee set up under the Act had refused to grant the certificates to the two girls, as they were not minors and their biological mother had met them twice. The committee also asked the NGO to produce a police verification report of the girls.

The HC had then pulled up the state for its position that reservation extended to orphaned children cannot be given to abandoned children.

The court had said that there was no distinction between the two as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. It had also directed the government to grant a certificate of abandoned children to the two girls, who are adults, so that they could avail benefits of government schemes, including reservation in educational institutions.

“The children are without parents… It does not matter whether the parents are dead or not. The Act does not differentiate between abandoned and orphaned children,” the HC reiterated on Wednesday.

Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan told the court that the CWC had issued certificates to the two girls declaring them as abandoned children. However, advocate Chandrachud said the action addressed a part of the problem and the distinction between “orphaned and abandoned children is artificial”.

“We believe there is an answer to be found within the statute itself,” the HC said and posted next hearing for March 2.