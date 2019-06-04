After Goair plane emergency landing: Stranded for hours, sent to Mumbai by bus, say passengers

The passengers of GoAir flight G8-586, flying from Patna to Mumbai on Sunday, had a harrowing time after the plane made an emergency landing in Aurangabad.

Advertising

On Sunday, the flight with 158 passengers and crew on board took off from Patna at noon. It made an emergency landing in Aurangabad at 4.30 pm following a “technical glitch”.

Until 10 pm, passengers claimed they were not informed about any alternative flight that would take them to Mumbai. They said they were stranded in Aurangabad for nine hours and that the airline made them travel to Mumbai by bus.

“GoAir doesn’t operate out of Aurangabad airport. There is no ground support staff. Therefore, another flight could not be arranged immediately,” an airline official said.

Advertising

By Sunday midnight, a bus was arranged for the passengers, which reached Mumbai on Monday. Angry passengers took to social media, claiming that even senior citizens were forced to travel by bus. Passenger Abhinav Srivastava tweeted that he had boarded the Patna flight on Sunday morning and till Monday morning, he was yet to reach Mumbai.

Sarvesh Shreskar, another passenger, tweeted, “The airline could not even manage to arrange an aircraft to move passengers from Aurangabad to Mumbai. The crew members did not tell us anything. There was no information about the arrangement of flight here.”

While initially, a spokesperson of the airlines said that an alternative plane was being arranged, after nine hours airline officials informed the passengers that no aircraft was available.