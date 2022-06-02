After getting nod, Rhea Chakraborty tells court: Will not travel for IIFA awards

AFTER BEING granted permission to travel abroad for the IIFA awards, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday informed a special court that she does not wish to travel. Chakraborty informed the court that while making an application last week seeking permission for traveling to Abu Dhabi, she was not aware that a lookout notice was issued by an agency against her.

“In view of the same, the applicant is not desirous to avail passport and travel abroad for a limited period. Considering the submissions….the respondent investigating agency (NCB) to take note of it and is hereby directed not to issue the passport to the applicant,” the court said in its order on Friday.

The court had allowed Chakraborty to travel to Abu Dhabi between June 2 and June 5 after she submitted that she was invited by the IIFA director to walk on the green carpet, give an award and conduct an interaction at the awards function. Chakraborty had also submitted that due to the criminal case, she had suffered financial setbacks and her acting career too was affected for which she needed opportunities like attending the award function. Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case filed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020.

A lookout notice is issued to ensure that an individual wanted or absconding in a case is not able to leave the country. Other agencies including the CBI and the ED had probed Chakraborty in connection with the actor’s death. A case was also filed by the Patna police, which was transferred to the CBI. No chargesheet or report has been filed by the agencies regarding the progress of their probe.