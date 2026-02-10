After four-year gap, BMC House to reconvene today

The House will be reconvened after a gap of years – the tenure of previous corporators had ended in 2022. (Source: File)

Mumbai’s 227 newly elected corporators will assemble at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters on Wednesday to elect the city’s 78th mayor. The House will be reconvened after a gap of years – the tenure of previous corporators had ended in 2022.

This will be the first meeting of the newly elected House and will be presided over by the BMC commissioner. The meeting will begin with the formal presentation of the list of the 227 corporators, followed by the opening of nomination papers for the post of mayor.

On February 7, the ruling Mahayuti announced its candidates, with the BJP nominating Ritu Tawde for mayor and the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena naming Sanjay Ghadi for deputy mayor. The Opposition has chosen not to field any candidate for the mayor’s post. Former mayor and Shiv Sena UBT corporator Kishori Pednekar said the party would focus on working as “a strong and united Opposition”.