Maharashtra: After five months, Mundhe gets side posting

Five months after his abrupt transfer from the Nagpur civic commissioner’s post, high-profile bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday was appointed as a secretary with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

The position is considered to be a side posting in the administrative circles. Sources said that a majority of the ministers were not keen on having the 2005-batch officer posted in their department. While Mundhe himself was said to be eyeing the Mumbai additional municipal commissioner’s post, government sources said that the Shiv Sena leadership in the city municipality was wary of him.

Mundhe, who is fast earning the reputation of being a no-nonsense bureaucrat, has had frequent run-ins with elected representatives. Incidentally, he was promoted to the secretary rank in December itself.

The MHRC post had fallen vacant following Additional Chief Secretary Vijay Gautam’s recent transfer to the water resources department. In another transfer, Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who had been posted as Managing Director of Maharashtra Petroleum Corporation Limited (MPCL) in October following an incident where he had levelled wild allegations on WhatsApp against senior IAS colleagues, has now been positioned as the head of the cooperatives department. In other transfers, DB Gawade (2007-batch, IAS) was on Wednesday appointed as a joint secretary with the public health department, while Uday Jadhav has been appointed as the secretary of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission.